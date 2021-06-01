Stansted was an important base for easyJet before the pandemic

EasyJet has handed Ryanair nearly 300 weekly slots at Stansted for winter 2021/22 in the final part of the shutdown of its base at the Essex airport.

New stats from slot coordinator ACL show Ryanair has received 296 weekly slots for this winter previously held by its rival. They are enough to operate around 22 return flights each day.

EasyJet confirmed it would close its base at Stansted in August 2020, blaming Covid for its decision. However, the airport will still receive incoming easyJet flights from aircraft based elsewhere.

Confirmation of the Stansted move came days after easyJet began shifting summer 2021 capacity from the UK to Europe.

Around 150,000 extra seats were added to the airline’s intra-European network, including replacing UK-Palma capacity with flights from Berlin to Majorca.