Ten aircraft due during easyJet’s 2020 full-year (to 30 September) have been deferred, along with 12 due during FY21 and a further two on the books for FY22.



Versus the carrier’s previously disclosed fleet plan, it means easyJet will take no aircraft deliveries during FY21 and retains an option to defer a further five deliveries during FY22.



"[The] exact dates of future deliveries of the deferred aircraft are to be agreed in response to the demand environment," said easyJet.