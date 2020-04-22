Food it would usually sell onboard has been collected and made into care packages for homeless charities in areas the airline has bases and for the Help NHS Heroes campaign, which sees pop-up supermarkets erected at hospitals across the country.

Donated items, including 1,500 from Luton airport, include crisps, biscuits, orange juice, muffins and chocolate brownies.

"We have many items from our inflight retail range held across our UK bases which won’t be sold and so donating where we can to local causes enables us to support our NHS heroes at this critical time," said Andrew Middleton, commercial director for easyJet.



EasyJet cabin crew and pilots are also currently volunteering at Lister Hospital in Hertfordshire, supporting the new Nightingale Hospitals and manning relaxation lounges for NHS staff as part of Project Wingman.



Jason Mawer, Help NHS Heroes’ founder, said: “We are extremely grateful for the donation of supplies and also the time and energy given by the wonderful cabin crew, pilots and even captains who have been volunteering to help make this happen.”