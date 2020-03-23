The carrier said in recent days and weeks, it had operated in excess of 650 rescue flights, bringing home more than 45,000 people.



Its last flight for the foreseeable future touched down on Sunday (29 March).



EasyJet has, however, said it would continue to work with government bodies to operate additional rescue flights, if requested.



In a trading update issued on Monday morning (30 March), the carrier said it could not place a date on when it will restart commercial flights.



"We will continuously evaluate the situation based on regulations and demand, and will update the market when we have a view," said easyJet.



The airline has cited "unprecedented government travel restrictions" arising from the coronavirus pandemic for its decision, and lockdowns in many of its key European destinations.

EasyJet has come to an agreement with the Unite union over furlough arrangements for its cabin crew.



Members of cabin crew will be furloughed for two months starting Wednesday (1 April) under the government’s job retention scheme, ensuring grounded staff retain 80% of their average pay.