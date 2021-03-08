EasyJet holidays is offering packages to lake Garda in Italy for summer 2021 and 2022

EasyJet holidays has launched a new programme of breaks to the Italian lakes for departures starting in summer 2021.

The operator is featuring holidays to the lakes of Como, Garda and Maggiore in northern Italy for the first time for both summer 2021 and summer 2022.





Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays’ commercial director, said: “The lakes are some of the most beautiful areas of Italy and we’re seeing them grow in popularity for holidaymakers looking for something a little bit different, so it’s brilliant to now be able to offer great-value packages to Como, Garda and Maggiore which have their own unique character and allure.



“The Italian lakes offer something for everyone, whether they’re seeking culture, adventure, relaxation, romance or all four.”



The programme, which has a starting price of £450pp, features a range of three to five-star hotels with flights to Milan plus private transfers for summer 2021 departures.