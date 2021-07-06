EasyJet Holidays has added more capacity in Spain, Greece and Cyprus following the easing of restrictions on travel from 19 July.

The fully vaccinated and under 18s will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England or Scotland from amber list countries from 19 July, while FCDO advice has also changed for all three countries, prompting the operator to ramp up.

The operator had previously cancelled all holidays where the FCDO had advised against all but essential travel.

A spokesperson confirmed increases to Spain included the Canary and Balearic islands. She declined to say how much capacity had been added, saying only there were "thousands" more holidays on sale.

Garry Wilson, easyJet Holidays chief executive, said: “With summer back on, we’ve put even more holidays on sale to meet the demand.

“As ever, we’re really grateful to our travel agent partners for their support and commitment to easyJet holidays over the past few months and we’re looking forward to working together to take even more people on a well-deserved break in the coming weeks and months.”