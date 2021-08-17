“For us it’s all been about building trust,” says easyJet holidays sales chief Brad Bennetts almost exactly a year to the day since the package holiday specialist starting selling through the trade.

The operator may have had the luxury of basking in a familiar orange glow of its parent airline but for Bennetts, it was never about simply relying on reputation when it came to attracting agent business.

“We’re lucky we’ve got 24 years of airline legacy behind us, but in other ways, the customer doesn’t know our brand so it’s been exciting to be able to work with agents, who have really embraced us, to get the message across about what we can offer and how we can do things differently.

“We’ve spent a lot of the last 12 months being flexible, amending bookings and working through a lot of different things. We want to work towards becoming the most trusted operator the trade can choose and I think we’ve really demonstrated that over this past year and agents have shown their support in return.”

Speaking to TTG this week ahead of easyJet holidays’ first trade anniversary on Thursday (19 August), Bennetts says the operator has been “blown away” by the support it has received from agents - which has “far exceeded any expectations”.

With around 3,000 independent agents now signed up to work with easyJet holidays - and the operator reporting “some fantastic sales numbers” since launching – Bennetts believes it is proof the trade has “really bought in” to the brand.