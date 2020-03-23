EasyJet Holidays has brought forward its winter 2020/21 and summer 2021 programmes and placed a range of new holidays on sale.
The operator said the move would serve as "future holiday inspiration" for travellers "dreaming of getting away" once the coronavirus pandemic abates.
It is also offering greater flexibility on forward bookings, allowing customers to amend their holidays to later in the year, or next year.
Departures are available up to October 2021, while destinations include Morocco, Spain, Turkey and Greece. Deposits start from £60pp, matching Jet2holidays.
“We know we are in highly uncertain times, particularly within the travel industry, and we know lots of travel plans are currently on hold," said Paul Bixby, easyJet Holidays strategy and sourcing director.
"However, that doesn’t stop us thinking and dreaming about where we might want to visit once we’re able to.
"We’ve put our winter 2020/21 and summer 2021 holidays on sale early in the hope of also being able to inspire future trips and also support our existing customers where we can."
Bixby said easyJet Holidays would offer a wide variety of beach and city break destinations, ranging from "boutique to luxury, family to adults-only".
They include Marrakech; Prague; Copenhagen; Spain, the Canaries and Balearics; Greece; Croatia; Montenegro; and Turkey, notably Antalya.
All easyJet Holidays are Atol and Abta protected. The newly-relaunched operator had been planning to launch to the trade early this year.
TTG has approached easyJet Holidays for an update on its plans to work with the trade.