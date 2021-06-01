The new digital brochure is being distributed to the package holiday operator’s database of 3,000 agents

EasyJet holidays has created a new digital brochure for trade partners to help inspire their customers “for this summer and beyond”.

The newly launched brochure is being distributed to the package holiday operator’s database of 3,000 agents.

Among its pages, agents will find “aspirational” imagery, destination information and hotel recommendations for beach, city, adult, family and luxury breaks.

The brochure also includes a call to action for customers to book their holiday with their local independent agent.

EasyJet holidays’ head of distribution, Brad Bennetts, said: “As travel is reopening we wanted to create something, with sustainability in mind, to help inspire our trade agent partners and our mutual customers, as well as present some of our favourite destinations and hotels and do justice to the fantastic experiences they offer holidaymakers.

“We’re really proud of our new ‘Inspire me’ brochure, and we hope it goes some way in supporting our partners as more people turn to their trusted travel agent to book their long-awaited holidays.”