EasyJet Holidays has signed more than 40 new "flagship" beach hotels in the last six months, taking them from competitors’ inventories.

In a trading statement, the operator said it had also increased its range of properties offered to its city break portfolio.

It said deals had been struck “without the need for financial commitments or inventory risk”. The new “flagship” beach properties had previously been under exclusive contract with competitors, it said.

New hotels in the operator’s cities programme included those from Hilton, Accor, Radisson and Intercontinental Hotel Group.

“Four- and five-star hotels now account for around 70% of all holidays sold, generating a significant margin premium,” the operator added.

It said three-quarters of its holidays offered “best value in the market on like-for-like searches, whilst still providing strong marginal profit contribution”.

The statement added: “We are continuing to build on our significant opportunity within the holidays sector, offering the most flexible holidays at the best prices in the market through to October 2022, underpinned by our industry leading Protection Promise, which has meant that we have retained over 60% of those customers whose holidays were affected by Covid-19 in the first half of 2021.

The operator said demand for winter 2021/22, launched in December, was “very positive”.

“Bookings for summer 2021 are currently significantly ahead of last year, although it is evident that many customers are looking for further certainty around quarantine rules prior to booking.”