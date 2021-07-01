The Balearic island of Majorca is now on the UK's green watchlist

EasyJet Holidays has returned to Majorca with its first customers in more than a year arriving on the Balearic island on Thursday (1 July).

The operator had cancelled all holidays to Majorca since March 2020 in response to travel restrictions and Foreign Office advice about non-essential travel.

But following the UK government’s green list update on 24 June, trips were able to restart with the Balearic islands being placed on the green "watchlist". The FCDO is also no longer advising against all non-essential travel to the Balearics.

Dean Thomas, EasyJet Holidays head of customer operations, travelled out to Majorca to meet the first arrivals.

He said: "We’re really excited to be welcoming our first customers in over a year back to Majorca, on their well-deserved holidays.

"We’re so pleased to see the Balearics on the ’green’ list and we’ve had a brilliant response from customers who have travelled here today and those who have booked to travel in the coming weeks."