EasyJet Holidays has reiterated to TTG how it still intends to work with the trade once the coronavirus crisis is over.
The airline relaunched its tour operation late last year, and had been planning to launch to the trade early this year.
Chief executive Garry Wilson told TTG at Abta’s 2019 Travel Convention the business was planning to host a series of "trade days" to establish how the operator could work effectively with agents.
Earlier this month, easyJet Holidays brought forward its winter 2020/21 and summer 2021 programmes to serve as "future holiday inspiration", offering greater flexibility on forward bookings and departures through October 2021.
EasyJet has also, in recent weeks, launched its own winter 2020/21 and Easter 2021 programmes to stimulate future bookings, with Covid-19 impacting heavily on summer bookings and the carrier’s ability to operate at all.
The airline was recently granted a £600 million commercial loan from the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, and has stressed it has sufficient cash reserves to weather at least a nine-month grounding.
An easyJet Holidays spokesperson told TTG on Friday (24 April): “We continue to work on our plans to cooperate with the trade, and it’s fantastic to see their continued support and interest.
"Along with the rest of the industry, we have put a number of activities on hold as we prioritise managing customers with existing bookings.
"We look forward to continuing developing our plans for easyJet holidays just as soon as we can.”