EasyJet holidays has thanked agents for their work following transport secretary Grant Shapps’ comments about them.

Shapps angered agents by referring to businesses as “what people would have called travel agents, perhaps in the past”, when he detailed the traffic lights scheme.

Garry Wilson, easyJet holidays’ chief executive, said: “We absolutely believe in independent travel agents and ever since we launched our brand-new business it was always really important to us to work together.

“We think now more than ever, given how uncertain some people are feeling and how confused some are about the steps and requirements you need to follow to travel, that trusted travel agents will be who people turn to, to book their holidays.”

He said the operator had undertaken a series of initiatives with agents during the pandemic.

“And we stand side by side with our partners once more. Thank you for all you do.”

Hays Travel chair Irene Hays added: “We were one of easyJet holidays’ first partners since their trade launch and we’ve been working closely together since then.

“It’s great to see the commitment from easyJet holidays to the independent travel trade and the high street. It’s also given our customers even more choice and our shops all over the UK have been at their busiest over the last week or so.

“What’s clear is that people are trusting a reputable travel agent to look after them, some for the first time.”