EasyJet holidays has thanked agents for their hard work after what Abta described as transport secretary Grant Shapps’ "ill-judged and ill-informed" comments on the trade.

Shapps angered agents by referring to businesses as “what people would have called travel agents, perhaps in the past” when he detailed the government’s traffic light scheme on Friday (7 May).

Garry Wilson, easyJet holidays’ chief executive, said: “We absolutely believe in independent travel agents and ever since we launched our brand-new business it was always really important to us to work together.

“We think now more than ever, given how uncertain some people are feeling and how confused some are about the steps and requirements you need to follow to travel, that trusted travel agents will be who people turn to, to book their holidays.

“We stand side by side with our partners once more. Thank you for all you do.”

He added the operator had undertaken a series of initiatives with agents during the pandemic.