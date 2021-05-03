easyJet holidays will give away a fam trip place every day this month

easyJet holidays will give away a fam trip place every day this month

EasyJet holidays has launched a new fam trip incentive, and will give away places on one of two fam trips this autumn every day between now and the end of the month.

Agents who make an easyJet holidays booking between Wednesday (5 May) and 29 May will be automatically entered into a prize draw, with six winners selected each week.



The first weekly draw will take place on Monday (10 May). Agents will be notified on the easyJet holidays agent Facebook page.



The 24 eventual winners will join one of two fam trips taking place later this year to learn more about the operator’s product and offering.



Agents hoping to bag a spot on one of the trips must be in a frontline sales position to be in with a chance winning.

The destinations haven’t yet been revealed.