EasyJet holidays said it wouldn't pass the cost of offsetting onto customers (Credit: easyJet holidays).jpg

EasyJet holidays will offset all future carbon emissions from its package holiday operations, and has retrospectively offset all holidays operated since its launch.

Emissions from fuel used for in-destination transfers, as well as energy from hotel stays, will be offset – with the operator vowing not to pass the cost to customers.



EasyJet itself, which provides airlift for its operator, has been offsetting the fuel used on all its flights since November 2019, when easyJet holidays was launched.



Garry Wilson, easyJet holidays chief executive, said the operator’s offsetting ambitions were the "first step" in its sustainability journey, with a full strategy, long-term commitments and actions to follow "soon".



He claims easyJet holidays has become the first "major" tour operator to offset emissions rom its holidays.



All offsets are undertaken through gold standard and VCS schemes, the two highest standards of verification, with the cash going towards forestry projects, renewable energy sources and community initiatives.



Like easyJet, easyJet holidays has acknowledged offsetting will only serve as an interim carbon mitigation measure, pending "radical" new technologies to cut emissions, and eventually achieve zero-emission flying.