The airline on Tuesday (20 July) revealed it has sold significantly more of its intra-EU capacity compared to ex-UK capacity, blaming the uncertainty around the UK’s travel rules.

However, it said it expected the situation to converge now the UK government has waived quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals.

Posting its third-quarter results on Tuesday (three months to 30 June), easyJet said its "disciplined" approach to capacity and cost management guided the airline to a £318 million pre-tax quarterly loss, an improvement of 8% on the same period last year (£347 million) during which its fleet was fully grounded "for all but two weeks".



The carrier said the loss was "in line with expectations" set out in its Q1 trading update having managed to cut Q3 cash burn to £55 million and limit fixed costs and capital expenditure to an average of £34 million a week – exceeding its Q1 guidance.



Its aim is to up Q4 capacity (three months to 30 September) to 60% of 2019 levels to capitalise on the reopening of travel in continental Europe and the easing of travel restrictions for those in the UK who are fully vaccinated, with a focus on moving capacity to popular routes in line with demand.



Chief executive Johan Lundgren said that by playing to the carrier’s strengths, easyJet would emerge from the pandemic with "longer-term wins", a sustainable approach to cost reduction and a more flexible outlook.



"While we know the road to recovery from the pandemic isn’t going to be a straight line, we are ready to compete using these new-found strengths with everything we have learned leaving a long-term, positive imprint on the airline, transformed ready for the post-pandemic era.”