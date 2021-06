EasyJet has launched flights from Glasgow to Newquay for the first time.

The airline highlighted Newquay’s position as “one of the UK’s most popular seaside destinations thanks to its sandy beaches, surf-worthy waves and local attractions”.

Flights to Newquay are now operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the peak summer season, taking around 90 minutes.

Fares are available from £22.99.