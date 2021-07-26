The new partnership with children’s book series Mizzi Mozzi offers a selection of free digital readings on board.

Available across the budget carrier’s network, young passengers can choose from a collection of interactive stories to help them learn languages such as French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Greek and English.

The campaign comes after research carried out by the airline revealed that 82% of British parents are concerned their children have "missed out on exposure to new cultures, experiences and languages" as a result of foreign travel restrictions.

The study, which polled 2,000 parents with children under the age of 18, also found that 1,820 (91%) respondents believe it is important for a child to speak another language.

John Lundgren, EasyJet chief executive, said the carrier is "thrilled" to partner with Mizzi Mozzi and relaunch its Flybraries initiative.

"Kids around Europe have missed out on so much in the past 18 months, including learning about different cultures and languages whilst visiting foreign places," he added.

"That’s why we are delighted to be relaunching our Flybraries service onboard all our flights this summer to help kids learn languages whilst flying with us."