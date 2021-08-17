Hester will join the airline’s board as a non-executive director at the start of next month. He will then succeed incumbent John Barton as chair of easyJet on 1 December.

Barton will stand down after nearly nine years in the budget carrier’s chair role.

Hester brings 35 years’ major business experience to the role, including stints as chief executive of RBS, chief executive of British Land and chief executive of Abbey National.

He has also held senior executive roles with Credit Suisse First Boston in London and New York, and was non-executive deputy chair of Northern Rock.

For the past seven years, he has served as chief executive of RSA Insurance group, and is currently a senior independent director of energy firm Centrica.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said Hester joined at an "important time" in the carrier’s history as it seeks to take advantage of opportunities arising from the Covid crisis.

He also paid tribute to Barton for his "wise leadership" and lauded his "outstanding contribution" to the airline’s fortunes over the best part of a decade.

Hester said he was a long-standing admirer and customer of easyJet, and was looking forward to "playing his part in driving its continued success".



"I see so many opportunities for this iconic brand in the coming years, all underpinned by its proven business model, unrivalled network and loyal customer base," said Hester. "I am convinced we can be winners in the European airline industry of the future.