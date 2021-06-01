EasyJet has officially opened its third base in Portugal, a summer operation at Faro airport serving the Algarve.

Three Airbus A320 aircraft have been allocated to the base, which will operate from March through to October. Operations there got under way on 1 June, creating 100 jobs.



EasyJet will offer 21 routes to and from Faro, including services to Belfast, Bristol, Gatwick, Liverpool, Luton and Manchester.



Operations were dealt an early blow, though, after it was confirmed on 3 June Portugal would be removed from the UK government’s quarantine-free green list on 7 June, just three weeks after the country became the first mainstream tourist destination to be green lit.



EasyJet opened its first base in Portugal, in Lisbon, in 2012, before expanding to Porto in 2015. It announced plans for a Faro operation last October, along with a seasonal base in Malaga where operations got under way earlier this year.