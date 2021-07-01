The partnership will allow the airline’s customers to connect directly from the easyJet website to Boots’ Covid-19 testing hub.





Boots has more than 200 branches around the UK offering in-store Covid tests to meet both pre and post-travel requirements.



In-store PCR tests cost £85 with results provided the next day, while an at home “self-swab” PCR test is priced at £65 from 500 stores or online through the Boots website with results produced within 24-48 hours of the test arriving at the lab.



Boots also offers in-store antigen (also known as lateral flow tests) from £59 with same day results at 30 of its stores, as well as providing a day two and day eight post-travel testing service for international arrivals to the UK.