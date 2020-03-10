Flights for 25 October 2020 through 28 February 2021 went live on Wednesday (18 March).

They will be sold at a flat rate of £29.99pp one way, including taxes and charges, until 24 March.

It comes despite destinations around the world closing their borders to stop the spread of Covid-19.

EasyJet has waived flight change fees until further notice.

"We’ve taken the decision to put our flights for the winter season on sale today [Wednesday] in order to support customers as much as possible during this time," said Robert Carey, easyJet’s chief commercial officer.

EasyJet Holidays is also set to launch its winter season on 19 March.