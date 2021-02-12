EasyJet holidays has placed its 2022 spring and summer programmes on sale

EasyJet holidays has placed its 2022 spring and summer programmes on sale

EasyJet holidays has put its 2022 spring and summer holiday programme on sale early citing a "surge in demand" after the government revealed its roadmap plotting a course out of the country’s Covid lockdown.

The airline has also puts its spring 2022 flight programme on sale, and is currently offering 19 million seats across 111,000 flights departing up to 31 May 2022; fares lead in from £14.99pp.



Meanwhile, easyJet holidays’ 2022 beach breaks lead in from £249pp, with free child places available on many package trips.



It comes after easyJet confirmed earlier this month it would add 15 new routes for the summer 2021 peak season, including Newquay, and 10 new holiday routes from Luton, Birmingham, Bristol, Belfast and Gatwick.



On Monday (22 February), Boris Johnson said international travel would restart on 17 May at the earliest, with a reconvened Global Travel Taskforce due to report on how this can be achieved safely by 12 April.



As a result, easyJet said summer flight bookings and holiday bookings were up 337% and 630% respectively compared to last week, although neither the airline nor its operator division offered specific figures.



Beach resorts in Dalaman, Malaga, Alicante, Palma, Faro and Crete have so far proved most popular, with August being the most commonly booked month followed by July and then September.