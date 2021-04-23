EasyJet has relaxed its rebooking conditions in a bid to quell consumer worries about changes to the list of Covid-safe countries.

All clients can now switch flights without a change fee up to two hours before departure. Customers can transfer to any flights currently on sale to the end of September 2022 to any destination.

“This means that if there are some travel restrictions impacting their destination country, such as self-isolation in destination or on return to the UK, customers can easily change their trip to another country on easyJet’s network,” the airline said.

EasyJet already offers refunds to those impacted by local lockdowns and travel bans across Europe. This has now been extended to include mandatory hotel quarantine restrictions.

If mandatory hotel quarantine is imposed on a customer’s travel destination this summer, they can now request a refund within four weeks before departure if the restriction is still in place, even if flights are still operating.

They will also have the option to transfer flights to later dates free of charge or request a voucher up to two hours before departure.

EasyJet holidays customers can also make changes, fee-free, up to 28 days before departure.

If a package destination is on the amber list, clients can change their holiday fee-free up to 24 hours before departure.

If destinations fall within the red list, customers can change or cancel fee-free or wait to see if the destination moves to the amber or green list. The rules apply until 30 September 2021.

The airline’s chief executive, Johan Lundgren, said: “We know that people want to travel to see friends and family or to go on a long-awaited holiday, but that flexibility continues to be crucial for our customers, so we’ve made our Protection Promise across flights and holidays even more flexible to help customers navigate travel restrictions this summer.”

