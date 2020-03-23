Chief executive Johan Lundgren said easyJet’s "decisive action" would ensure the airline was "well positioned to endure a prolonged grounding".

In total, easyJet says its notional cash balance currently stands at around £3.3 billion.

This comes in addition to it having, earlier this month, secured £600 million from the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility , and drawing down $500 million from an existing credit facility.

The airline on Thursday (16 April) confirmed it had agreed a further two loans worth in the region of £400 million, secured against aircraft assets, and anticipates raising a further £400 million to £550 million by selling and leasing back a number of aircraft.

EasyJet believes it would use around £1.2 billion cash in the event of a three-month grounding; £2.2billion after six months; and £3 billion after nine months.



This is based on the ratio of passengers booked on cancelled flights choosing refunds instead of non-cash alternatives, such as vouchers or a later flight, continuing at its current rate of "more than half"; staff remaining on furlough until the end of May; no material changes to card acquirer arrangements, forex or fuel rates; and minimal revenue from new bookings.



However, easyJet said in a half-year trading update, issued on Thursday, it would "continue to consider further liquidity and funding options".



These could include deferring maintenance spending; seeking additional government support with regards to furlough and tax relief; and making further "operational and organisational" changes.



EasyJet expects to post a first-half headline loss before tax for the six months to 31 March in the range of £185 million to £205 million, and a reported loss in the range of £360 million to £380 million once the impact, forecast to be in the region of £175 million to £185 million, of "over-hedging fuel and forex" is taken into account.



The airline will detail its half-year results on 30 June. It has declined to give guidance for its full financial year through 30 September.