EasyJet has urged the UK government to reopen international travel as a matter of urgency after it started to move summer capacity out of the UK to its European network where there is "positive booking momentum".

The airline has confirmed over the past week, it added an extra 150,000 seats to its intra-European network. This includes relocating UK-Palma capacity to Berlin-Palma, among other changes.

Following Monday’s announcement (14 June) that the UK’s domestic unlock has been pushed back to 19 July, with no further information on the resumption of international leisure travel, easyJet said it had been forced to "evaluate" its schedule.

"We are currently not able to fly as much as we had hoped from the UK and this means some flights will be cancelled," a spokesperson for the carrier told TTG.