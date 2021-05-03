EasyJet will offer customers a £32 pre-return video Covid test in a new deal with provider Collinson.

The in-destination lateral flow test has to be booked at least three working days prior to departure from the UK and completed up to 72 hours before the return flight.

Following the video consultation, certification is sent by email in line with UK government requirements.

Collinson and the airline are also offering PCR tests for £66. In addition to video testing, in-person test facilities are offered at Luton, Gatwick and Manchester as well as London’s O2 Arena.

Collinson is also the only UK government-approved provider of Test to Release for travellers arriving from amber countries, allowing them to be released from quarantine at the earliest time of five full days.

EasyJet chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers said: “This partnership with Collinson enables us to provide customers with easy access to more convenient approved testing services, making it easier for them when travelling abroad this summer.”