EasyJet is adding 12 new domestic routes around the UK from July (Credit: Frederick Tubiermont/Unsplash)

EasyJet is to launch 12 new domestic routes around the UK from July including its first flights between Belfast City and Gatwick, as well as new routes to Jersey and Newquay.

The low-cost carrier will also return to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports with new routes previously operated by Stobart Air for Aer Lingus Regional, which were cancelled suddenly last week after Stobart Air went out of business.

EasyJet has also added another 60,000 seats on routes from Belfast International to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The airline is adding routes to Jersey from Bristol, Birmingham and Newcastle, as well as services to the Cornish gateway of Newquay from Birmingham and Inverness.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We know our customers can’t wait to be reunited with friends and family or to explore the UK so these additional new routes today should prove popular and will further strengthen our UK domestic network providing customers with even more choice.