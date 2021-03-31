Malaga is among easyJet's five new Birmingham routes

Malaga is among easyJet's five new Birmingham routes

EasyJet will double the number of its destinations from Birmingham this summer with the confirmation of five new routes.

From 29 June, easyJet and easyJet Holidays will offer Malaga and Faro, with Alicante from 30 June, Majorca from 3 July and Corfu from 4 July.

Malaga and Corfu will operate twice-weekly, and the remaining new services three-times-weekly.

One-way fares will be from £22.99, with Alicante leading in at £23.99.

Birmingham airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “We are more than pleased that easyJet will be adding additional leisure sun destinations direct from Birmingham airport this summer.

“EasyJet already offers direct routes to Amsterdam, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Geneva, so these additional sunshine routes demonstrate the strong demand in the region for both business and leisure travel and the carrier’s commitment to serving the Midlands.”