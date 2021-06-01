EasyJet has opened a seasonal base in Malaga for summer 2021

EasyJet will launch a new Birmingham-Malaga route later this month.

The budget carrier will from 29 June offer twice-weekly flights to the city on the Costa del Sol.



Flights will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays through to the end of October.



EasyJet on 1 June opened a new seasonal base in Malaga this summer where it is basing three aircraft.



The move, said easyJet, will create around 100 new jobs.



It said the new base would allow it to better respond to increased in demand due as countries progressively reopen for tourism.