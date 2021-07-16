EasyJet is hopeful of operating at 60% of pre-Covid capacity this summer as travel restrictions ease in the UK and continental Europe.
Chief executive Johan Lundgren, though, said easyJet had "pivoted" capacity to Europe where demand has been stronger.
This has included moving capacity out of the UK to Europe, chiefly switching UK-Palma capacity to Berlin instead.
Reflecting on the current travel landscape in a third-quarter (three months to 30 June) trading update on Monday (20 July), easyJet said uncertainty around UK government travel policy had offset the carrier’s usual 50:50 split in business between the UK and Europe.
"As a result of the current divergence in government travel policies, easyJet’s bookings for this summer are heavily skewed towards continental Europe," said the carrier.
"While our business is normally split 50:50 between the UK and Europe, at present, two-thirds of bookings are coming from Europe."
Based on its latest assessment of travel restrictions in its major markets, easyJet on Tuesday said it expected to fly "up to 60%" of Q4 capacity in 2019 (three months to 30 September).
However, it said this approach would be flexible, and would ultimately depend on travel restrictions being removed – or toughened up.