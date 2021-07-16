Chief executive Johan Lundgren, though, said easyJet had "pivoted" capacity to Europe where demand has been stronger.



This has included moving capacity out of the UK to Europe, chiefly switching UK-Palma capacity to Berlin instead.



Reflecting on the current travel landscape in a third-quarter (three months to 30 June) trading update on Monday (20 July), easyJet said uncertainty around UK government travel policy had offset the carrier’s usual 50:50 split in business between the UK and Europe.