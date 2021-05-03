The airline has also created a traffic light information page for customers

The airline has also created a traffic light information page for customers

EasyJet has placed an extra 25,000 green list seats on sale, mainly to Portugal, pushing total seat capacity added since the government’s green list reveal past 100,000.

The airline says it is now offering 1.65 million seats from 10 UK airports to green list destinations this summer. It has also upped package holiday capacity in response to demand.



It has added extra Faro capacity from Belfast, Bristol, Gatwick, Liverpool, Luton and Manchester; Lisbon from Gatwick and Luton; Porto from Bristol, Gatwick, Luton and Manchester; and Funchal (Madeira) from Bristol and Gatwick.



EasyJet has also created a new traffic light information page to help customers assess any Covid travel requirements and plan their travel accordingly.



"Pent-up demand shows Brits want to travel to green destinations this summer," said the airline.