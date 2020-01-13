The budget airline is offering flights from Manchester and Gatwick airports to the Red Sea destination for the first time since 2015, when The Foreign and Commonwealth Office implemented an effective ban.

EasyJet will now be offering two flights per week all year, starting from 7 June at Manchester and from 30 September at Gatwick.

It is also launching other new routes from Manchester - to Rome three times a week from 7 June; to Menorca twice a week from 4 June; and to Hurghada three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays from 1 June.

"The resumption of services to Sharm el Sheikh and year-round flights to Hurghada are both fantastic destinations for both summer and winter sun, with stunning beaches boasting crystal clear waters and great diving and marine life to explore, we know they will once again be a popular choice for our customers,” said Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager.