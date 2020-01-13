EasyJet is bringing back its flights to Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh for summer 2020.
The budget airline is offering flights from Manchester and Gatwick airports to the Red Sea destination for the first time since 2015, when The Foreign and Commonwealth Office implemented an effective ban.
EasyJet will now be offering two flights per week all year, starting from 7 June at Manchester and from 30 September at Gatwick.
It is also launching other new routes from Manchester - to Rome three times a week from 7 June; to Menorca twice a week from 4 June; and to Hurghada three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays from 1 June.
"The resumption of services to Sharm el Sheikh and year-round flights to Hurghada are both fantastic destinations for both summer and winter sun, with stunning beaches boasting crystal clear waters and great diving and marine life to explore, we know they will once again be a popular choice for our customers,” said Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager.
EasyJet operates 70 routes at Manchester and has grown more than 17% in the last year.
Stephen Turner, commercial director at Manchester airport, said: "We are thrilled that easyJet is bringing these additional services to Manchester airport, which will enhance the choice available this summer to the 22 million people across our wider catchment area.
“The return of easyJet’s route to Sharm El Sheikh is very welcome and we are sure it will prove immensely popular with sunseekers all year round.”
The flights from Manchester to Sharm el Sheikh start at £160.07 return for one person.