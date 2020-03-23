The famous festival, which takes place in August each year and attracts millions of people to Scotland’s capital, will not go ahead as normal this year.

However, although the organising Fringe charity is "committed to working with artists and creatives...to find new ways of uniting people under a Fringe umbrella", it is not clear what form that will take.

"Just a few months ago, the idea of Edinburgh without the Fringe and our sister festivals would have been totally unthinkable; now, like so many other aspects of our day-to-day lives, we must pause and take stock in the face of something far bigger," said Shona McCarthy, Fringe’s chief executive.

The Fringe said it would refund all participant registration fees, tickets and friends memberships.