Edwards Coaches will give any NHS staff tickets on its route, between the Pontypridd area to Cardiff including via the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, for free.

"As a nation we are experiencing a great deal of uncertainty and angst at the moment and at Edwards we always want to do whatever we can to help," said Jason Edwards, the company’s director and High Sheriff of Mid Glamorgan.

"We can do that by supporting our local community, who are extremely important to us, and ensuring that our fantastic NHS has one less thing to worry about during this crisis."

In the past, Edwards has provided free transport for protesters hoping to prevent the closure of Royal Glamorgan Hospital’s A&E department and to help with the evacuation of Nantgarw when the area was flooded in February.

This comes as Best Western hotels has offered its properties to be turned into temporary NHS hospitals and Bespoke Hotels are giving out excess food supplies to its local community.