The carrier has announced a new five-times-weekly Stansted-Tel Aviv route, flying to Ben Gurion International.



Flights will get under way on 28 June and are initially scheduled to operate through 3 September.



El Al will operate the route using a 166-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft offering business and economy cabins.



Fares lead in from £280 return.



The route is El Al’s first scheduled service from Stansted since 2009.



It follows Tel Aviv’s emergence as Israel’s economic and technological hub; the city also boasts a vibrant nightlife, cafe culture and restaurant scene, the city being home to highest per capita population of vegans in the world.