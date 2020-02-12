Israel’s El Al will resume flying from Stansted for the first time in more than a decade in June.
The carrier has announced a new five-times-weekly Stansted-Tel Aviv route, flying to Ben Gurion International.
Flights will get under way on 28 June and are initially scheduled to operate through 3 September.
El Al will operate the route using a 166-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft offering business and economy cabins.
Fares lead in from £280 return.
The route is El Al’s first scheduled service from Stansted since 2009.
It follows Tel Aviv’s emergence as Israel’s economic and technological hub; the city also boasts a vibrant nightlife, cafe culture and restaurant scene, the city being home to highest per capita population of vegans in the world.
Stansted head of aviation Nick Sime said he was delighted to welcome El Al back to the Essex airport.
"In excess of 700,000 people already travel from our catchment area to Tel Aviv each year so it’s fantastic El Al has recognised the great opportunity the exists at Stansted, offering people living in north London and the east of England a quicker and more convenient travel option," he said.
“We are confident that the new service will be well used by passengers and look forward to developing the route with El Al in the future.”
Michael Strassburger, El Al vice-president commercial and industry affairs, added: “El Al continues to expand its operations across the UK and is excited to return and fly from London Stansted.
"The new five weekly flights from Stansted will offer our passengers from north London, east of England and surrounding areas the possibility to fly with El Al, so we look forward to welcoming them to enjoy the Israeli experience that begins onboard our revamped aircraft fleet.”