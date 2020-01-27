Throughout the support campaign, the operator is set to double the current incentive in order to boost interest in the destination.

Elegant was already offering £5 vouchers for every booking over £1,000 and now for any booking including Australia it will be £10.



Elegant Resorts will also be contacting clients to ask them to “show their support for Australia” by continuing to make bookings, and highlighting packages in parts of the country unaffected by the fires.

These include a 21-day Experience Authentic Australia itinerary across the Northern Territory and Western Australia.



The email campaign will also link to the tourist office’s website where clients can find details of other methods of support, including charity donations.