Elegant Resorts is encouraging agents to continue booking Australia trips, following the devastating wave of bushfires in parts of the country.
Throughout the support campaign, the operator is set to double the current incentive in order to boost interest in the destination.
Elegant was already offering £5 vouchers for every booking over £1,000 and now for any booking including Australia it will be £10.
Elegant Resorts will also be contacting clients to ask them to “show their support for Australia” by continuing to make bookings, and highlighting packages in parts of the country unaffected by the fires.
These include a 21-day Experience Authentic Australia itinerary across the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
The email campaign will also link to the tourist office’s website where clients can find details of other methods of support, including charity donations.
Elegant Resorts managing director Lisa Fitzell said: “We are devastated to see the landscapes and rich wildlife of Australia being destroyed by these fires and want to do whatever we can to assist with the recovery. We need to help financially but also ensure our customers continue to plan their ‘holidays of a lifetime’ to Australia.
“It is crucial we also encourage our agent partners to continue to sell the destination, which is why we are
offering an added incentive on all Australian bookings in 2020.”
At its head office in Chester, Elegant organised events to tie in with last week’s Australia Day so staff could show
support and raise funds to help with the recovery efforts.
Donations were split between two charities recommended by Tourism Australia – The Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery and Wildlife Rescue.