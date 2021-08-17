The hotel group will introduce the mandate from 1 September across its resorts in Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Grenadines, Barbados and Panama.

It represents five locations in Antigua, including Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove, Saint James’s Club & Villas, Pineapple Beach Club and The Verandah Resort; St. James’s Club Morgan Bay in Saint Lucia, The Club Barbados, Palm Island in The Grenadines, and Los Establos Boutique Inn in Panama.

Elite Island Resorts founder and chief executive Robert Barrett said it was "imperative" the company helps protect the hospitals on the islands it represents.

"While we understand that news of our vaccine mandate may be disappointing to select travelers, it will be uplifting and encouraging to others," he added. "Travel breeds tolerance and with this decision, we don’t seek to divide, because as hoteliers, we bring cultures and people together.

"People rely on us for work—to support their families and their livelihood—so in making this choice, we work for them, too."