A 10-day "Mysteries and Treasures of the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia" voyage will sail from the Cypriot city of Limassol to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Guests will have the chance to visit the Pyramids of Giza when calling at Port Said, travel through the Suez Canal, snorkel in the Red Sea at Sharm El-Sheikh and visit Petra before sailing to Duba in Saudi Arabia.

Prices for the 10-day voyage start from £4,445pp, departing on 14 February, 2022.

A 12-day "Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea and Mythical Greece" itinerary sails from Jeddah and calls at Al Wahj, Duba, Aqaba, Sharm-el Sheik and Ain Sokhna. Prices start at £5,270pp, departing 18 March, 2022.

Azzurra, Emerald’s first custom-built ocean superyacht which can carry up to 100 guests, is set to debut in January next year.