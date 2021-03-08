A new Emerald Cruises brand has emerged from the line’s merger of its river cruise and yacht cruise operations.

Emerald confirmed the formal merger of the two outfits on Tuesday (9 March) to form a single global brand.

It has also launched a new website.



David Winterton, Emerald’s global director of brand and marketing, said: “We are excited to announce the move to our new single brand, Emerald Cruises, at the same time as launching new websites around the world.



"We believe moving to a single brand is perfect to support our long term growth ambitions as a leading small ship cruise company.



"In recent weeks, our portfolio of river and yacht cruises have seen a surge in popularity and we can’t wait to return to the water with our new and loyal guests, as soon as it is safe to do so."



Emerald is gearing up to launch ocean cruises onboard its first five-start luxury "superyacht", Emerald Azzurra, which is scheduled to enter service next January.



The line’s ninth river cruise ship, Emerald Luna, will also debut this year.