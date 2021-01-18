Emerald Cruises is offering up to £300 off all itineraries of its newest ship launch to mark a year before its first sailing.

The savings apply on all bookings for Emerald Azzurra until 5 February and are added to the brand’s current Super Earlybird offers, meaning combined discounts of more than £2,000pp on some itineraries.

Emerald Azzurra is described as "the first custom-built super yacht launched by Emerald Cruises" and will take to the water in January 2022.

It will carry 100 guests in 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with more than 80% of cabins featuring a balcony.

Emerald Azzurra has a “marina platform” to allow easy access to snorkelling, paddle boarding and swimming as well as a wellness centre, three tenders and a Zodiac for shore landings.