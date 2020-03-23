A limited range of Emirates flights will be available from its Dubai base to several European destinations, including London, starting Monday (6 April).



Emirates will operate four times a week to Heathrow, and three flights a week to Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels, the airline announced late on Thursday (2 April).



The flights will only carry outbound passengers from the UAE returning to Europe, although they will ship cargo in both directions to support trade and conveyance of "essential goods".



Passengers will be subject to any entry requirements at their destination, and are advised to check before they travel.