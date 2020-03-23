Emirates has announced a range of new precautionary measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus, including testing all passengers for Covid-19 prior to boarding for the first time.
In cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, all passengers on Emirates’ Dubai-Tunisia service on Wednesday (15 April) underwent rapid Covid-19 blood tests, the results of which were available within 10 minutes.
Moreover, the test was able to carried out within the confines of the airport – in the group check-in area – as part of travellers’ journey through the hub.
Emirates has adapted its check-in and boarding procedures to conform to social distancing, while protective barriers have been installed at check-in desks to protect employees and passengers during any interactions.
Passengers must wear masks when at the airport and onboard their flight, and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Use of gloves, masks and hand sanitiser has, meanwhile, been made mandatory for all airport workers.
In-flight magazines and other printed reading materials have been removed, while cabin baggage is now limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases and baby items.
Food and drink will continue to be offered, but packaging and presentation will be altered to reduce contact during service.
All Emirates aircraft will undergo enhanced cleaning and disinfection in Dubai after each journey.
TTG has approached Emirates for further comment on how many passengers were tested, and how widely Emirates intends to roll out these testing measures following the trial.
Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer, said: "We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights.
"This will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers travelling to countries that require Covid-19 test certificates."