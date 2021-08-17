The latest agreement is with Cemair, Emirates’ fourth partner in the country. It permits single ticket travel and seamless baggage transfer to Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Margate, Durban, Hoedspruit, Plettenberg Bay, George and Sishen.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: "The new Cemair links provide our customers with even more possibilities to travel smoothly across many of South Africa’s most popular leisure points, in addition to the added benefit of connectivity to Cemair’s exclusively served points Margate and Plettenberg Bay.”

Emirates is presently operating 14 flights a week to South Africa via its gateways of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Last week it announced a partnership with South African Airways’ franchise partner Airlink, adding 40 domestic and regional connections in 12 African countries.