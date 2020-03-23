Crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum, on Tuesday (31 March) confirmed the state would pump more cash into the country’s national carrier.



Dubai-based Emirates is one of the world’s largest long-haul carriers, while Emirates Group subsidiaries include Gold Medal and Travel 2 parent dnata.



According to Reuters, the group has more than 100,000 employees, including in excess of 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots



The airline suspended passenger operations this month. The crown prince said further details of the support package for Emirates would follow soon.