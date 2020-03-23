UAE’s state-owned carrier Emirates is set to receive further financial support from the UAE government to tide it over during the coronavirus pandemic.
Crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum, on Tuesday (31 March) confirmed the state would pump more cash into the country’s national carrier.
Dubai-based Emirates is one of the world’s largest long-haul carriers, while Emirates Group subsidiaries include Gold Medal and Travel 2 parent dnata.
According to Reuters, the group has more than 100,000 employees, including in excess of 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots
The airline suspended passenger operations this month. The crown prince said further details of the support package for Emirates would follow soon.
"Today, we renew our commitment to support a success story that started in the mid-1980s to reach its goal of sitting on the throne of global aviation," he tweeted.
"The government of Dubai is committed to fully supporting Emirates at this critical time and will inject equity into the company.
"Our national carrier, positioned Dubai as a global travel hub, has great strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai’s economy, as well as the wider economy of the UAE.
"We will announce further details about the equity injection and more measures soon."