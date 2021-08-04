The Dubai-based carrier will be operating three daily flights from Heathrow from Wednesday (11 August), all using its Airbus A380 superjumbo aircraft, with plans to build this up to six daily Heathrow flights by October.



Emirates also plans to have double daily A380 flights from Manchester operating by October, as well as 10 weekly services from Birmingham and daily flights from Glasgow.



This plan will see Emirates offering 73 weekly flights from these four UK airports to Dubai by the middle of October.



The airline also wants to improve connections through Dubai to link up with its UK services to destinations such as Johannesburg, Cape Town and Lusaka in Africa, as well as Karachi and Islamabad in Pakistan.



Emirates is restoring and scaling up operations across 29 with around 270 flights being added across its network “in line with demand”, including extra services to the US.