Emirates will introduce surcharges on GDS bookings in the summer

Emirates will introduce a surcharge of up to $25 (£18) on all new bookings made via GDSs from 1 July.

The airline is encouraging agents to transition to its new NDC-enabled trade platform, Emirates Gateway.



Surcharges will come into effect the same day Emirates rolls out new content and services, exclusive to the platform.



These include promotional fares and pre-sales, excess baggage options, differentiated ancillary pricing and earlier access to new ancillary products.



Emirates said agents not signed up to Gateway can continue to access Emirates’ Edifact legacy content through GDS partners such as Amadeus and Travelport.



However, it confirmed this would incur surcharges ranging from ¢14 (£10) to $25 (£18) per ticket "to mitigate the higher cost Emirates incurs through GDS distribution.



The carrier said it was "working closely with interested trade partners" to transition them to Emirates Gateway, which it added would offer the widest range of fares and exclusive content.