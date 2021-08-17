The Newcastle service resumes on 15 October, with four flights a week on a Boeing 777, departing for Dubai at 21.10.

Nick Jones, Newcastle airport chief executive, said: “A change of flight times to an evening departure will mean passengers can maximise their stay in Dubai, whether on holiday or business, whilst also ensuring connectivity to worldwide destinations via the Emirates network.”

Emirates has also revealed plans to scale up its operations from Heathrow that will see it offer a six times daily operation, including five Airbus A380 services by 31 October.

Emirates’ EK005/006 service to Heathrow will be upgraded from a 777 to the A380 from 15 October and an additional 777 service to Heathrow (EK031/EK032) will be added from the same date. Flight EK031/EK032 will be upgraded to the A380 from 31 October. By then, the airline will offer 77 weekly flights to the UK.

Richard Jewsbury, Emirates divisional vice president UK, said: “Since the UAE moved to the UK’s ‘amber list’, we’ve seen huge demand from passengers eagerly making travel plans - whether it’s to see family and friends, for education, business, or a long-awaited holiday.”