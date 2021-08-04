The move will open up more than 40 domestic and regional destinations across 12 African countries, said the Gulf carrier.



Emirates recently restarted flights to South Africa, with the new agreement offering greater seamless onward connectivity via Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.



Domestic options include Bloemfontein, Pietermaritzburg and Port Elizabeth, while regional links in southern African include connections to Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, as well as Bulawayo, Windhoek, Maputo, Dar es Salaam, Entebbe and Victoria Falls.



Benefits of the codeshare agreement, said Emirates, include more competitive fairs, combined ticketing and seamless baggage transfer.